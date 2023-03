LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 in the westbound lanes of the University Avenue overpass, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in just before 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Photos from the scene showed that an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle were involved. According to a LbkAlert, the South Loop main lanes were closed for westbound traffic from Interstate 27 to Indiana Avenue.

The public was asked to avoid the area.