One in custody after chase ends in crash at 98th and Indiana

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken into custody by the Lubbock Police Department Tuesday after a police pursuit ended in a crash.

According to LPD, the pursuit began when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Parkway Drive.

Two crashes occurred over the course of the pursuit: one at South Loop 289 and University Avenue and another at 98th Street and Indiana Avenue, LPD said in a tweet.

In both crashes, three vehicles were involved and two people had minor injuries, LPD said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar