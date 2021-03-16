One in custody after chase ends in crash at 98th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken into custody by the Lubbock Police Department Tuesday after a police pursuit ended in a crash.

According to LPD, the pursuit began when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Parkway Drive.

Two crashes occurred over the course of the pursuit: one at South Loop 289 and University Avenue and another at 98th Street and Indiana Avenue, LPD said in a tweet.

In both crashes, three vehicles were involved and two people had minor injuries, LPD said.