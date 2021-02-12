One in custody after high-speed chase ends in wreck in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken into custody Friday evening after a car was stolen, leading to a high-speed chase that culminated in a South Lubbock crash, the Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com.

Officers responded to a vehicle burglary in progress at United at 1701 50th St., which led to a pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle traveled westbound on 98th St. and struck 2 vehicles, 1 at Indiana and 1 at Knoxville. Driver of vehicle hit at Indiana had moderate injuries. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) February 13, 2021

The chase began at United Supermarkets at 50th Street and Avenue Q when officers were called to a vehicle burglary in process, LPD said in a tweet.

Speeds reached as high as 100 mph, per LPD, and the chase ended shortly after 6:00 p.m in two crashes on 98th Street, one at Indiana Avenue and one at Knoxville Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit on Indiana Avenue suffered moderate injuries, LPD’s tweet said.

