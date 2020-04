(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — One man was taken into custody after a SWAT team was called to Lynn County Saturday evening, the Department of Public Safety confirmed to everythinglubbock.com.

DPS Troopers, a DPS aircraft, and Lubbock County SWAT assisted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office in the incident, according to DPS.

DPS says the incident started as a domestic dispute.

