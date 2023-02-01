LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested on Wednesday after a law enforcement chase stopped in the middle of Highway 84 near Slaton with a person barricaded in a vehicle, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to LCSO, the chase started with Abernathy Police around 1:30 p.m. Authorities said after the suspect, identified as Millington Lederyl Fields, 45, refused to exit his vehicle on Highway 84, LCSO’s SWAT unit was deployed.

LCSO said Fields was taken into custody after he surrendered at 4:37 p.m.

Fields was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to LCSO.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and the roadway was re-opened.