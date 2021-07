LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after leading police on a chase Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The chase ended at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue, LPD said. Police also said shots were fired before the person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The chase was related to an earlier shots fired call at Bolton’s Service Station at Avenue Q and 38th Street.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com.