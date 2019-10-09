One injured after accidental shooting in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was transported to a hospital after an accidental shooting Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

According to LCSO, at approximately 6:20 p.m., deputies were called to 3500 block of County Road 6000 for a reported accidental shooting involving two juveniles.

When deputies arrived, they located one male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by EMS.

