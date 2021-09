LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was taken to University Medical Center after he shot himself while cleaning his gun Sunday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The incident happened at 5:22 p.m. at the Enclave Apartments, 4625 71st Street.

LPD did not have word on how serious the man’s injuries were as of the time of this story.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.