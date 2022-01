LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured after a shooting Monday morning near Gene Messer Volkswagen, according to Lubbock Police.

Authorities responded around 11:30 a.m. to 7007 University Ave. LPD said one person had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD, initial information shows it was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

Based on camera footage, one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.