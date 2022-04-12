LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Premier Park Equestrian Center at 112th Street and Milwaukee Avenue Tuesday evening.

According to LFR, the call first came in at 6:39 p.m. and involved two structures on the property. A passerby discovered the fire and called 911.

The fire originated from a mobile home and spread to an adjacent metal building. Three adults were displaced due to the fire.

One citizen suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, according to LFR. However, all animals on the property were evacuated and were unharmed.

The cause was classified as undetermined, LFR said.

According to the City of Lubbock, LFR had extinguished the fire as of 10:30 p.m. and all lanes of Milwaukee Avenue from 98th Street to 114th Street were reopened.

