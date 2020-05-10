One injured in Central Lubbock shooting Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured in a shooting in Central Lubbock early Friday morning, according to a police report.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of 27th Street at 1:00 a.m. A witness told police that he heard lots of gunshots and saw six people fleeing the residence, per the report.

The report states that officers found shell casings outside the listed residence and a trail of blood going into the house.

A gunshot wound victim arrived at Covenant Medical Center later in the morning, accompanied by friends who were also on scene for the shooting. The victim was shot in his bicep, the report says.

The victim’s friends said that they were all in the kitchen when they heard gunshots, and they began to panic and hide, according to the report. The victim was uncooperative in answering the officer’s questions.

LPD has yet to make an arrest in this case.