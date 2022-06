LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a crash near University Avenue and 38th Street at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

A photojournalist on scene said at least two vehicles were involved, and a car hit a cement brick wall behind a nearby home. LPD said one vehicle fled the scene.

Additional details were not yet available.