LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was shot in East Lubbock Tuesday night, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street and was called in to police just after 10:00 p.m., LPD confirmed.

LPD said the victim was shot in the chest, but did not know the severity of the injuries as of 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.