LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured in a stabbing in East Lubbock Friday night, the Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com.

The stabbing happened in the 3300 block of East Bates Street, per LPD. It was called out to police just after 11:30 p.m.

The victim has moderate injuries, LPD said.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, LPD had not taken anyone into custody for the stabbing, police said.