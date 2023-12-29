LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person had moderate injuries after a crash just before noon on Friday.
The crash happened near 56th Street and Indiana Avenue.
The LPD front desk said the call came in at 11:46 a.m.
by: Caitlyn Rooney
Posted:
Updated:
by: Caitlyn Rooney
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person had moderate injuries after a crash just before noon on Friday.
The crash happened near 56th Street and Indiana Avenue.
The LPD front desk said the call came in at 11:46 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech men’s basketball continues to show stellar progress as they beat Sam Houston 96-60. The star of the show, Pop Issacs showing his dominance on the court with a career high of 28 points, 4 assist, and 3 blocks. This win takes the Red Raiders to 10-2, and 7-0 at home. This […]
A lawsuit filed against Pfizer filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the 99th Judicial Court for Lubbock County was requested to be moved to the federal district court, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Federal court records showed Pfizer filed a notice of removal on December 28, which stated the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas should have jurisdiction.
LUBBOCK, Texas — While the strain of Christmas shopping might have hurt your pockets, there’s a glimmer of joy at the gas pumps in Lubbock, especially for those gearing up for New Year travel. The current prices for regular fuel in Lubbock have dropped about three cents from last week’s average – $2.59. As of […]
LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock Animal Services Friday morning was in urgent need of finding medical fosters for nine newborn puppies. According to LAS, the puppies are 1-3 days old and will need bottle-feeding. There are six boys and three girls. If you or anyone you know is interested in fostering puppies, call LAS at […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday responded to a report of “crash with injuries” in the 1300 block of 43rd street at 10:38 p.m. When officers arrived at the location LPD said 66-year-old James Simmons and his wife were leaving their residence due to Simmons having a “possible medical event.” The report […]
LUBBOCK, Texas— Panda Express announced in a press release the grand opening for its fourth restaurant location in Lubbock. It invited the public to “join us in celebrating this wonderful addition to the community.” The grand opening was scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday located at 5806 19th Street. In addition, Panda Express will be […]
LUBBOCK, Texas— Throughout the year, we’ve seen some of the highest achievements in the Lubbock sports world. At this time, EverythingLubbock.com would like to shine a light on some of the best and brightest Lubbock sports stories of 2023. Mahomes adds another Super Bowl comeback to his ledger. This seems to be the year of […]