MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County.

DPS said a vehicle going east on US 70 crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into 44-year-old Apolinario Raymundo, who was driving west on the same road, causing Raymundo’s vehicle to roll into a ditch.

Raymundo was pronounced dead on scene.

Both passengers in Raymundo’s vehicle, Domingo Ramos, 19 and Joslyn Rodriguez, 19, both of Muleshoe, were transported by EMS to Muleshoe Area Hospital.

