LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed and three people had serious injuries after a crash at 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 4:56 p.m. Two vehicles, a pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash, according to police.

Photo: City of Lubbock cameras.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.