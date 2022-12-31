LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock on Friday afternoon, according to a press release issued by the Lubbock Police Department on Saturday.

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday afternoon collision in South Lubbock that left a 96-year-old woman dead.

Officers were called to 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue at 1:04 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 96-year-old Apolonia Gonzales with serious injuries. Gonzales was transported to Covenant Medical Center via ambulance, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Gonzales was a passenger in a car driven by 64-year-old Alma Gonzales. Initial information indicates the car was stopped in the center turn lane in the 8200 block of Indiana Avenue, and was preparing to turn left onto 83rd Street. At the same time, an SUV, driven by 28-year-old Austin Johnson, was traveling North in the 8200 block of Indiana Avenue, at which point the two vehicles collided.

Alma Gonzales suffered moderate injuries, while Johnson suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.