LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department said one person was killed after a crash with an 18-wheeler occurred just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday near Clovis Road and North Loop 289.

According to LPD Clovis Road was closed east of Quaker Avenue for eat bound traffic. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area, said Lubbock police.

