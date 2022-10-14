LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while inflating the tire of his tractor north of Lubbock on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection.

(Nexstar/Staff)

DPS said Timothy Lee Harr, 63, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to DPS, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound, on FM 2641. The truck went across the road and hit Harr. DPS said the driver of the pickup truck, Stephanie Fair, 23, was not injured.

The listed speed limit was 75 MPH. Road conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the crash report.