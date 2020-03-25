One killed, DPS Trooper narrowly escaped drunk driving crash, DPS said

HOWARD, Texas — One person died and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper narrowly escaped injury in a drunk driving crash, according to a crash summary from the DPS.

DPS on Wednesday said John E. Lyons, 66, of Big Spring was pulled over and standing next to a DPS trooper on Tuesday morning at about 8:30. The location was FM 700 at mile post 314, in Stanton.

DPS said the driver of a car, Lindsay S. Woods, 34, of Big Spring, crashed her vehicle into Lyon’s vehicle and the Trooper’s vehicle.

“The trooper was able to jump in his patrol vehicle and escape injury,” DPS said. “The driver of vehicle 1 [Woods] was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.”

Lyons was pronounced dead at the scene. Conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, DPS said. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour, DPS said.