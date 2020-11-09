One killed in Borden County crash Thursday

BORDEN COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a crash in Borden County Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Coletyn R. King, 22, of Hermleigh was killed in the crash, which took place on U.S. Highway 180 just before 4:00 a.m.

King’s truck was traveling east when it crossed the center stripe of the highway and hit a tow truck head-on.

There was a passenger in King’s truck, who was transported to University Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the tow truck was taken to Medial Arts Hospital in Lamesa with non-incapacitating injuries.

King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.