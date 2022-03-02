FLOYD COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed after a rollover in Blanco Canyon, according to a report by the Floyd County Record.

A 19-year-old male was confirmed dead, the report said.

Authorities said the crash was around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Highway 62 between Ralls and Floydada was closed Wednesday morning for the investigation.

The Texas Department of Public safety assisted the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office with the crash.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office for more details.