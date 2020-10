LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was dead and another person moderately injured in a shooting just after 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 6500 block of Avenue T. Police were originally called to a fight in progress.

Police said there had been no arrests in the shooting yet, but that they were looking for a suspect vehicle.

This is a developing situation, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.