HALE COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Wednesday morning after a single-car crash just west of Plainview, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, DPS said.

According to DPS, a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 70 approaching County Road R crossed the eastbound lane and went into the barrow ditch. The driver overcorrected to the right, and the vehicle went into a skid before it rolled over.

DPS said the driver, identified as James Harrison Hart, 37, of Plainview, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the DPS crash summary, road conditions were dry and clear. The speed limit was listed at 75 miles per hour.