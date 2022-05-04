LYNN COUNTY — A man was killed in an early Wednesday morning crash on U.S. Highway 87 in Lynn County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Nathan Villanueva Lugo, 21, of Gail, Texas, died in the crash, which happened at 2:26 a.m. DPS said Lugo, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was stopped on the northbound shoulder of Highway 87.

Lugo initiated a U-turn directly in the path of a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Derek Ward. The two vehicles collided, and Lugo was pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS said Lugo was not wearing a seatbelt. Ward was not injured in the crash.