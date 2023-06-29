LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was found dead after a mobile home fire in the 4600 block of County Road 1200 on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the call came in at 11:35 p.m. When authorities arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

“Wolfforth Fire Department, Carlisle Fire Department, and Shallowater Fire responded to extinguish the fire,” LCSO said in a press release on Thursday.

The identity of the victim has not been released, LCSO said. The investigation was turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities said more information would be released as it became available. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.