LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a Lubbock County crash Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened on US 62/82 east of Idalou just after 6:00 p.m.

A motorcycle, driven by 44-year-old Christopher James Mendoza, was eastbound in the right lane. After passing a semitruck in the left lane, Mendoza veered left and struck the cable barrier in the center median.

Mendoza was declared dead on the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, DPS said.