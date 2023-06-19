LUBBOCK, Texas — A Levelland woman suffered “serious incapacitating injuries” following a crash on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Raquel Camacho, 54 of Levelland, was driving eastbound on FM 2214 when a passenger car driven by Antonio Corral, Andrade, 50 of Dublin, Texas, “drove across and into the wrong side of the roadway” hit Camacho, said DPS.

According to DPS, Andrade was pronounced dead at the scene.

The posted speed limit was 70mph and weather conditions were clear.