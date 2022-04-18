ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed, and one person was taken to Lubbock in serious condition after a wreck outside of Odessa on Friday, April 15, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said at 8:29 p.m., authorities were called to West 16th Street (FM 3472), about two miles west of Odessa.

According to DPS, a pickup truck was traveling west on West 16th Street in the turning lane, while a motorcycle was traveling east in the right lane. The pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash into the truck.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Joshua Lynn Fornash, 32, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said a passenger on the motorcycle, Monica Rene Chavez, 22, of Odessa, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Olivas Elia Hernanez, 50, of Odessa, was not injured, DPS said. The passenger in the truck, identified as Jose Luis Vasquez, 54, of Odessa, was “treated and released.”

The two people on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets, according to DPS. Road conditions were listed as dry and clear.