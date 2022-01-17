One killed, three injured in Garza County wreck early Monday morning

GARZA COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man was killed, and three others were injured in a Garza County crash early Monday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened on U.S. 84, south of County Road 386 and approximately 16 miles south of Post.

A truck carrying three passengers was traveling eastbound when, at approximately 4:00 a.m., it left the roadway and went onto the shoulder, struck a metal guard rail and rolled into a ditch.

Johnnie Keith Cope, 31, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Three others in the car were transported to University Medical Center with injuries.