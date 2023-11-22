LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed, and two were injured after a Lubbock county crash on November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at County Road 7700 East of County Road 2110.

DPS said a 2018 Subaru BRZ driven by Ricky Ekdahl, 48, was traveling east on County Road 7700, east of County Road 2110. Another vehicle a 1997 Honda Civic, driven by David Bockmon, 45, was traveling west on County Road 7700 east of County Road 2110.

Ekdahl was traveling slightly off the roadway into some loose dirt, causing Ekdahl to take evasive action and attempt to bring the vehicle back onto the road where he then collided with Bockmon’s vehicle, according to DPS.

DPS said as a result of the crash, Bockmon and a passenger, Samantha Anderson, 40, were transported to University Medical Center due to serious injuries. Anderson later passed away due to injuries she sustained, DPS said. Both Bockmon and Anderson were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, DPS said.

DPS said Ekdahl suffered minor injuries, and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

DPS said the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.