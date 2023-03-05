LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Cooper ISD cautioned students and parents that traffic will be down to one lane only on FM 1585 between University Avenue and Highway 87. The change will start Monday and was expected to last for a week.

The Texas Department of Transportation described the project as routine maintenance. Traffic will be guided through the construction zone by a pilot car between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily.

“Please keep this in mind when traveling throughout the district next week,” LCISD said on Saturday.

“No overnight closures are planned,” TxDOT said. “Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.”

“FM 1585 drivers should anticipate slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to pay attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers,” TxDOT. The work is resurfacing.