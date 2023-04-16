LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday has died, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim was identified as Phillip Brown Jr. ,53, of Lubbock, according to LPD.

Brown. Jr. crashed his motorcycle on Saturday night at the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue Q.

LPD said he was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

According to LPD, Brown Jr. was travelling southbound in the 2100 block of Avenue Q when he “collided with an SUV.” The driver of the SUV Bobby Perez, 32, was driving north in 2200 block of Avenue Q and was attempting to make a left turn when he struck Brown. Jr.