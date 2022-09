LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was left dead after a crash Thursday evening in Lubbock, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Brin Lee Adams, 43, of Dell City, Texas, was struck by a 16-year-old driver who was attempting to make a lane change on Texas Highway 114. Adams was walking near county road 6700 in Lubbock County at the time of the crash.

According to DPS, Adam died at the scene of the crash. The 16 year-old driver was not hurt.