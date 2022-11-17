LUBBOCK, Texas – For the last 30 years The United Methodist Church has served the Lubbock Community for Thanksgiving, and this year is no different.

Nearly 30,000 people have received a Thanksgiving meal since this first began, and this year alone the church is anticipating serving over 1,000 turkey dinners.

United Methodist Church volunteer and member Jim White has been part of it since it started in 1992.

“It’s something we want to do to make sure everyone has a good meal,” White said. “It’s such a great thing to visit with them and they are thankful [we] provide that for them.”

This marks the first time the meal returns indoors after the pandemic forced the church to do a drive-by pick-up meal the last two years.

FUMC Director of College & Missions Michael Spaulding said he is looking forward to this great community event.

“To see people from all different walks of life, all different social economic statuses, all different races, genders coming together. I’m excited for that because it’s a picture of the body of Christ,” Spaulding said.

Volunteers have been busy preparing for the large crowd this dinner will bring; turkey are thawing, pies are being prepared and there are too many canned goods to count.

“It really is a community effort within our church to put this thing together, and then that community within our church to welcome the surrounding community of Lubbock,” Spaulding said.

White said his life is centered around serving others, and this yearly Thanksgiving meal allows him to do that.

“[We want them to] know that we care for everyone, and love everyone,” White said.

The free dinner is open to the community taking place Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church located at 1411 Broadway.