LUBBOCK, Texas — A 54-year-old man was injured after a motorcycle accident in the 9400 block of Private Road 2450, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said that the motorcycle crash occurred at 6:58 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported by EMS to a local hospital, LCSO said.

The 46-year-old female passenger was not injured, LCSO said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.