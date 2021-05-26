One more employee in a long list at Reagor Dykes gets her punishment in federal court

LUBBOCK, Texas– A former employee of Reagor Dykes Auto Group admitted to committing bank fraud, recent federal documents revealed. Ashley Nicole Dunn was sentenced to 30 months (two and a half years) in prison and was also ordered to pay $19.3 million in restitution.

In July 2018, according to the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas, Dunn knew about the cross depositing checks- also known as check kiting.

Check kiting is a form of bank fraud.

Dunn, along with her co-conspirators, made cross-deposits into RDAG’s bank accounts at eight banks.

The Reagor Dykes companies filed for bankruptcy in August 2018. Numerous former employees were charged with federal crimes. Bart Reagor was also indicted this year.

