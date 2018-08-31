One of Reagor's homes up for sale, according to realty website

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: Nexstar/Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas - One of three homes owned by Bart Reagor was publicly listed for sale this week on the Youtube channel of a local realty company.

UPDATE AND CLARIFICATION: The home was indeed listed this week on a local Youtube channel. However, according to trulia.com the home was originally listed nearly 200 days ago, long before the bankruptcy of Reagor Dykes. We apologize for the misunderstanding.

The taxable value of the home at 4811 115th Street was listed by the Lubbock Central Appraisal District at $1.151 million. However, the listed price is $900,000.

The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a backyard pool, marble and hardwood floors, and 4,592 square feet of living space.

CLICK HERE to see the website listing and use the video link below to see more.