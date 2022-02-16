LUBBOCK, TEXAS – The hub city got a visit from a man who spent 7 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

A member of the Central Park Five, Kevin Richard’s name is recognized from either headlines or from the Netflix mini series ‘When They See Us.’ He was in Lubbock sharing his story with students and speaking out about his experience with the criminal justice system.

Texas Tech student Ahmad Altabaa attended the University’s Diversity Lecture series with special guest Kevin Richardson. Altabaa said it’s eye-opening to hear how Richardson was treated and what he went through.

“To see someone who was tested with such a difficult adversity such as that,” Altabaa said. “Being locked up in prison for seven years is, I mean, what more difficulty can there be? Right and to see him with his composure, he wasn’t bitter. He wasn’t resentful, and instead he decided to take that anger within him and use it for something good.”

Altabaa was just one of many students who had a chance to hear Richardson’s story firsthand. That’s because while Richardson has traveled all over the county to speak in front of crowds of all ages, students hold a special place in his heart.

“I think it’s very important to speak to kids because they are our future, and they can literally change the way things work now,” Richardson said.

First sitting down with Texas Tech students in the Law school, then he spent time with students at Dunbar College Prep, Richardson said it’s important that the next generation knows their rights and understand that their voices matter.

“It’s important for kids at this age now to understand these things,” Richardson said. ”We should be teaching kids about basic things in life, but they should be learning now about the justice system, about knowing your rights, about voting. We don’t want to have our kids left behind. So, we have to feed them these things today. When I speak to my 13-year-old, I give it to her straight, because I really don’t want her to feel less than anybody and feel naïve to situations. So I have to tell her the absolute truth.”

Now exonerated, Richardson spoke about his partnership with the Innocent project: The same group that worked hard to clear the name of Texas Tech’s Timothy Cole, who unfortunately didn’t live to see his freedom.

“I’m happy that they recognized him,” Richardson said. “[They} had a statue about him and things like that, but I didn’t want to get the opportunity to be recognized. So, that’s why we have to be the voice of the voiceless. For people that’s not even here, and people are still being in prison.”

While millions now know his name for the criminal injustices he’s experienced, Richardson said his top priority now is creating change for the next generation.

“To see others come behind me and to be game changers. Honestly, people that come behind me and set the way for them … I want my kids and others to follow. You don’t have to be me, but you can definitely set your own lane and become great as well. And we have to think about ourselves in a higher light.”