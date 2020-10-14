One of the founding buildings of Texas Tech, renovated and no longer vacant

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will unveil the newly renovated historic dairy barn on Friday. The barn has been something of a campus icon over the years. A $3.5 million renovation makes the historic barn a fully functioning academic facility, according to Texas Tech.

TTU hosts a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 16 at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the ceremony virtually by going to ttu.edu/livestream.

“One of the oldest and most recognizable buildings on campus, the Dairy Barn is a testament to the history of the agricultural beginnings of the university,” Texas Tech said.

It has been vacant for more than 50 years. Built in 1926, the dairy barn is one of the four original buildings on what was then-known as Texas Technological College, TTU’s website said.

“The renovations bring the building back to life…,” Texas Tech said.