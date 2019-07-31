One of the most influential men in Lubbock history to be honored in August

by: Sarah Karda | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Image from Lubbock County Historical Commission

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, the Lubbock Historical Commission announced an upcoming event to honor George Mahon with a historic marker.

There will be a dedication ceremony on Saturday, August 10 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th St.

Mahon was elected to the U. S. House of Representatives from the 19th District in 1935. He was an active representative for 44 years before retiring in 1979.

Mahon was instrumental in the 1949 reactivation of Reese Air Force Base and construction of Interstate 27 from Amarillo to Lubbock.

Following the tornado that struck Lubbock in 1970, Mahon was able to persuade federal officials to grant millions of dollars in aid to the city.

A library has been built on the site of the devastation; it was named after Mahon and his wife, Helen.

