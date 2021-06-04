One-on-One interview with Beto O’Rourke

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Congressman and Democrat Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Lubbock Friday and held an event at Wagner Park.

The event was described as a “community conversation about the current state of democracy and voting rights in Texas,” and other similar topics.

EverythingLubbock.com caught up with O’Rourke for a one-on-one conversation on a wide range of topics from voting rights to the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance that went into effect in Lubbock June 1.

“I hope when we are discussing this issue and legislating around reproductive healthcare that we remember the cost and the consequences of otherwise well-intentioned policy decisions,” O’Rourke said when asked about the ordinance.

O’Rourke also discussed the implications of Texas GOP Chairman Allen West stepping down from his position and the hints he might challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican primaries in 2022.

“It’s an interesting development on the Republican Party side where the Governor and the Lieutenant Governor [are] no longer getting along,” he said. “Nor are they [getting along] with the Land Commissioner or the Attorney General [of Texas].”

O’Rourke discussed how many times, West Texas and the Panhandle are written off by much of the state.

“It’s almost like they don’t know we exist. I think it’s really important of showing up, and listening to folks and listening to everyone,” he said. “Not saying ‘we’re only going to listen to Republicans, or Democrats,’ but just listen to everyone. Because we’re all invested in the success of this country, and we really face a crisis of democracy at this moment.”

O’Rourke said he believed the best way to help solve the crisis is to come together.

“I think the best way to meet this challenge, is to come together in a civil way and have a public conversation about what’s important,” he said.