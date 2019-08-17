One person arrested in connection to child’s death in Plainview car fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested Friday for Criminally Negligent Homicide in connection to the death of a 3-year-old child in Plainview, according to the Plainview Police Department.

The name of the person will be released tomorrow.

The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:

One person has been arrested on the charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide after a three year old child was killed while in a vehicle that caught fire. This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the arrested person will be released tomorrow, August 17, 2019. State Fire Marshal, Kelly Vandygriff, is assisting in this investigation.

