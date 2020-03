LUBBOCK, Texas — Just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to the 300 block of Avenue T to reports of an assault.

Police say the suspect arrived outside of the victim’s house and began calling the victim’s name repeatedly.

When the victim came out of the residence, the suspect struck the victim one time in the head with a metal bat, then fled the scene, according to police.

There is no word yet on if the suspect has been captured.