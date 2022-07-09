LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the homicide of a 35-year-old that occurred at 35th Street and Avenue X.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service for a hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Michael Rozboril deceased in the roadway. The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded, and through the course of the initial investigation, determined the incident was not a hit-and-run collision, but rather an intentional act. Due to this information, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded, and the two units continued the investigation together.

Investigators determined Rozboril jumped on the hood of a vehicle following a disturbance with the occupants of the vehicle. At some point, Rozboril left the hood of the vehicle and was found deceased.

The investigation is on-going.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)