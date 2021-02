LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was pronounced dead after an overnight assault Friday.

On Friday around 12:30 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 1600 block of 50th Street to reports of an assault, according to LPD.

Around 4:00 a.m., LPD tweeted that the Metro Unit was responding to CC’s Bar & Grill, and that one person was dead.

The Metro Unit is responding to a call at CC’s Bar and Grill, located at 1605 50th Street. The original call was reported to LPD shortly after 12:30 a.m. One person was transported from a separate location to Covenant and pronounced deceased. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) February 19, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.