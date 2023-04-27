LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a law enforcement chase ended with a crash near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Southeast Loop 289 on Thursday afternoon, according to a Lubbock Police Department officer on the scene.

LPD said the call started as a robbery in the 9000 block of Flint Avenue, which turned into a police chase. Video from EverythingLubbock.com’s tower camera showed LPD units chasing a vehicle before it crashed. Police said the Major Crash Unit was investigating.

The intersection at Southeast Loop 289 and MLK was closed for all traffic, according to a LBKAlert.



Drone photo: Pedro Figuero

(Nexstar/Staff)

