LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead after a Thursday night shooting, Lubbock Police Department tweeted.

On Thursday after approximately 8:30 p.m., LPD tweeted the Metro Unit responded to 3rd Street and Avenue T to a shots fired call.

One person was transported to University Medical Center, but died, LPD tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.