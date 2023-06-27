LUBBOCK, Texas — One person lost his life in a crash Monday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Carlos Rodriguez, 69-years-old, of Big Spring, was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

According to DPS, Rodriquez’s car was “disabled” in the eastbound outside lane of Interstate 20 near the mile marker 188. The car was disabled because it struck the center media cable in a prior crash, said DPS.

A car driven by Macias Gerardo, 48-years-old, of Taos, was driving eastbound on I-20 in the outside travel lane and struck the disabled car from behind.

The weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry, according to the report from DPS. Both Rodriguez and Gerardo were wearing seatbelts.